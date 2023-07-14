Gabby Douglas, the first black woman to win the Olympic all-around gymnastics title, is setting her sights on the Paris 2024 Games seven years after retiring.

Douglas, now 27, announced on her Instagram page that she is making a comeback attempt a dozen years after her triumph for the United States at the London 2012 Olympics, the Associated Press reports.

"I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing," said Douglas, who moved away the sport after earning Rio 2016 gold in the team event.

"I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor."

Douglas also posted video of herself practising uneven bars, her signature event.

Gabby Douglas, second left, and Simone Biles, centre, await confirmation of their artistic gymnastics team victory at the Rio 2016 Games - both may yet appear in the Paris 2024 Games ©Getty Images

Her announcement comes shortly after that of the Rio 2016 all-around women's champion, fellow American Simone Biles, who is also likely to be targeting Paris 2024 after dropping out of a number of events during the Tokyo 2020 Games citing mental health issues.

Biles, who also earned gold as a team member in Rio, has not confirmed her Paris 2024 ambitions but will be returning to competition at the U.S. Classic in Chicago in early August.

Douglas has yet to outline a timeline for when she might be ready to join what will be a very crowded field to make what could be a loaded American team next summer.

She may petition USA Gymnastics for a spot at the U.S. Classic.

Douglas became one of the faces of the London 2012 Olympics after her brilliant performance in the all-around final helped her become the third successive American woman to claim the biggest title in her sport.

She became a crossover star in the aftermath, winning AP Female Athlete of the Year in 2012, writing her autobiography and having her life story turned into a TV movie.