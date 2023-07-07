Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles has confirmed that she is returning to gymnastics with a possible view to competing at next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

The 26-year-old Biles, who married National Football League player Jonathan Owens - newly signed to the Green Bay Packers - in April, has announced she will take part in next month’s US Classic event at Hoffman Estates in what will be her first competition since the re-arranged 2020 Olympics in Tokyo three years ago.

A decision has not yet been made over whether Biles, who made a shock withdrawal from multiple finals at Tokyo 2020, citing mental health issues, although she contributed to a team silver and won beam bronze, will seek to be part of the United States team for Paris 2024.

"sorry I've been a little MIA [missing in action] since the announcement," Biles tweeted.

"I’m overwhelmed with all of your messages, support & love! excited to get back out on the competition floor! XOXO."

Team USA's official Twitter account shared the news late last month, tweeting, "Biles is back," along with a photo of the Olympian and a note about her returning to competition in August.

Biles spoke about the possibility of competing at Paris 2024 during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden last September.

"I think, right now, I still have to heal mentally and physically, so I will be in Paris," Biles told Corden.

"I just don't know at what role, if that is an athlete or an audience member, so we'll just have to see,"

In October 2021 Biles spoke to NBC’s Today programme about how her relationship with the sport had changed after her experience at Tokyo 2020, which was swiftly followed by her giving evidence to the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of the enquiry into Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics physician.

Biles was one of many young gymnasts who said they had been sexually assaulted by Nassar, who is now imprisoned for life without the possibility of parole.

Saying she was “still scared to do gymnastics”, she added: “To do something that I’ve done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much.

“I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I’ve gone through - put on a front - I’m proud of myself and I’m happy that I can be a leader for the survivors and bring courage to everybody speaking up."