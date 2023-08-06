Biles makes winning return to gymnastics at US Classic after two-year gap but refuses to commit to Paris 2024

America's Simone Biles made a winning return to gymnastics at the US Classic event in Chicago 732 days after winning the Olympic bronze medal on the balance beam at Tokyo 2020.

The multiple world and Olympic artistic gymnastics champion, who stepped away from most of her events in the Japanese capital two years ago because of mental health problems, was happy with her performance in front of a packed crowd at the Now Arena and multiple NBC cameras, although she has yet to confirm if she will seek further Olympic medals in Paris next year, USA Today reported.

"I feel really good about where I am right now, mentally and physically," Biles, 26, declared after her routines.

"I still think there are some things to work on, [mistakes] throughout the night in my routines.

"But for the first meet back, I would say it went pretty well."

She added: "Did it look like I was having fun?

“Oh thank God.

"I thought I was going to (expletive) bricks, but that's good."

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles revelled in competing in front of a packed crowd in Chicago on her return to competition ©Getty Images

Biles finished well clear of a field that included her Olympic team-mates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Tokyo 2020 all-round individual champion Suni Lee, who was herself making a comeback after suffering from a kidney-related health issue this year.

Her colleagues competed in only some of the four events, but Biles, now 26, produced an all-around score of 59.10 that was five points clear of runner-up Leanne Wong - and more than two points higher than the total with which Brazil's Rebeca Andrade won last year’s world title.

Biles, who already has four Olympic golds and 19 World Championships, revealed that during Tokyo 2020 she had been suffering from the "twisties" − a sudden inability to sense and understand her body positioning while twisting through the air.

"It was like a mental injury, you know?" she explained.

"So something like that, with the proper work and the proper help, I knew I could come back and hopefully have a shot.

"I still get a little bit nervous, but I think it's just subconscious.

"Other than that, I know my body is capable and prepared and all of that stuff, so I just have to trust my training."

After Tokyo 2020 Biles became the youngest athlete to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and married National Football League player Jonathan Owens, now of the Green Bay Packers.

Her desire to return to competition surfaced earlier this year in conversation with her coach, Cecile Landi, who said on the eve of competition: "She really wants it for herself.

"She’s a married woman.

"She’s matured.

"She knows what she wants."

Tokyo 2020 all-around champion Suni Lee also made a comeback at the US Classic in Chicago ©Getty Images

After confirming her return to competition last month, Biles revealed she is still undergoing weekly therapy to help her "handle the mental side" of her craft.

"Lots of therapy, I go once a week for almost two hours," she said on Instagram.

"I've had so much trauma, so being able to work on some of the traumas and work on healing is a blessing," added Biles, one of dozens of elite gymnasts who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of jailed USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Biles believes she's in better shape now, mentally and physically, than she was in 2021 ahead of the re-arranged Olympics in Tokyo, and she is now planning to continue competing.

The United States Championships due to take place in San Jose between August 24 and 27, followed by the World Championships in Antwerp from September 30 until October 8.

"At this point, nobody's forcing me out here," Biles said.

"This is truly me."