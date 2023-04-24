International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has joined singers and sports stars in congratulating multiple Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles upon her marriage to Houston Texans National Football League (NFL) player Jonathan Owens.

"Dear Simone and Jonathan," Bach wrote on Twitter after the four-time Olympic gold medallist revealed her news through social media on Saturday.

"Congratulations on your marriage and this new chapter in your life.

"Together you will be stronger – forever."

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of herself and her husband.

The announcement came just days after the pair had shared a photo of themselves holding what appeared to be a Texas marriage license, with the caption, "Almost time to say 'I do.'"

Owens also posted pictures from their ceremony, which appeared to be a courthouse wedding.

"My person, forever #TheOwens #itsofficial," the 27-year-old NFL star wrote.

Biles, 26, won all four of her Olympic golds at the Rio 2016 Games and added a team silver and individual bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games despite suffering from significant mental health issues.

She has won the most world medals in artistic gymnastics, 25, and the most golds, 19.

Last September, she said she was undecided about competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Biles was in a relationship with fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr from August 2017 to March 2020.

Under the Team USA gymnast's post, many goodwill messages have been added.

"Congratulations!" Grammy-winning singer John Legend commented.

"Congrats you two!!" wrote World Cup Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn alongside a heart emoji.

Former Fifth Harmony member Normani added: "omg omg omg congratulations sis."

The groom also added: "Wifey got a great ring to it ❤️💍 First day of forever 🤞🏽."

Biles and Owens first made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, and the Olympian shared last February that they had got engaged after two years together.

Days after their engagement, she spoke of her happiness on the Today show, saying that it had come as a "shock to her".