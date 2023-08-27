Germany and Latvia win tight contests as group action continues at FIBA World Cup

The third day of action at the International Basketball Federation World Cup saw Germany and Latvia win closely-fought affairs.

In a thrilling match at Okinawa in Japan in Group E, which saw the lead change hands six times, Germany overcame Australia 85-82.

Australia’s team, nicknamed The Boomers had a chance to tie the contest and force overtime, however Josh Giddey missed a three point jump shot in the final seconds.

Dennis Schroder was the top scorer in the match for Germany with 30 points, while Maodo Lo scored 20.

For Australia their top scorer was Patty Mills with 21 points.

The other Group E match was also a see-saw affair as Japan overcame Finland 98-88.

Finland held a ten-point advantage at the end of the second quarter, and after the third quarter was shared 20 points apiece they maintained that lead heading into the final period.

Japan turned a ten-point deficit into a ten-point win as they won the final quarter 35-15, with Joshua Hawkinson their top scorer with 28 points.

Lauri Markkanen was Finland’s top scorer with 27 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points for the Dominican Republic as they beat Italy 87-82 in Group A ©Getty Images

In another close contest, Latvia edged out France 88-86 at the Jakarta Indonesia Arena in Group H thanks to a dominant final quarter.

Latvia won the final period by 26 points to 12, with a free throw by Rolands Šmits with 37 seconds left, and a free throw by Artūrs Žagars with 10 seconds remaining proving to be the winning scores.

Elsewhere in the group Canada piled on the points against Lebanon winning 128-73, with nine players reaching double figures points tallies.

In Group A, Dominican Republic overcame Italy 87-82 in Quezon in the Philippines, surviving a late Italian fightback after they had lead 69-56 through three quarters.

Andres Feliz and Karl-Anthony Towns were the joint top scorers for the Dominican Republic, each with 24 points.

In the group’s other match Angola overturned a seven-point deficit after one quarter to win 80-70, with Gerson Goncalves top scoring for Angola with 17 points.

Finally in Group D a dominant first half by Montenegro saw them beat Egypt 89-74 at Manila in the Philippines, with Nikola Vucevic scoring 16 points and Nikola Ivanovic netting 15.

Elsewhere in the group Lithuania produced a dominant display to overhaul Mexico 96-66, with Rokas Jokubaitis and Jonas Valanciunas joint top scorers with 15 points.

Action is due to continue tomorrow with the second round of matches in Groups B, C, F and G, including holders Spain up against Brazil in Group G.