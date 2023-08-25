France, the bronze medallists at the previous edition of the International Basketball Federation World Cup, were beaten convincingly by Canada on the first day of group action at the 2023 edition.

This year’s tournament is being co-hosted by Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, and features 32 teams across eight groups.

France held a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter before Canada came storming back, and ran away with the contest after winning the third quarter by a score of 25-8.

This paved the way for them to complete a 95-65 triumph at the Jakarta Indonesia Arena in Group H, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander notching 27 points.

Latvia faced Lebanon in the group’s other match today, with Latvia impressing as they ran out 109-70 winners.

Latvia scored 27 points in three quarters, and 28 in the second, to start off with a big win, which featured 20 points for Dairis Bertans.

In Group E Australia, beaten in the bronze-medal match at the last World Cup, overturned a first quarter deficit as they beat Finland in Okinawa in Japan.

Australia scored 28 points in both the second and fourth quarters as they ran out 98-72 winners over Finland in Okinawa in Japan, including 25 points for Patty Mills.

Germany also started their Group E campaign with a convincing victory, defeating Japan 81-63, following a powerful first half that saw them score 53 points.

In Group A Italy beat Angola 87-61 at Bulacan in the Philippines, producing a dominant fourth quarter to pull away from their opponents.

The Dominican Republic edged out co-hosts the Philippines in the group’s other match, winning 87-81 in Manila in a contest that was level after two quarters of play.

In the second half of the match, the Dominican Republic edged both the third and fourth quarters to claim victory by six points.

In Group D Nicola Vucevic scored 27 points as Montenegro overpowered Mexico 91-71 at Manila in the Philippines.

In the group’s other match, Lithuania controlled proceedings throughout their 93-67 win over Egypt.

They opened up a 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter before seeing out the win, which included 18 points for Margiris Normantas.

Group matches are due to begin for Groups B, C, F and G tomorrow, including holders Spain opening their title defence against the Ivory Coast in Group G.