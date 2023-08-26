Holders Spain started the defence of their International Basketball Federation World Cup with a convincing victory over the Ivory Coast in Jakarta in Indonesia.

Willy Hernangomez was Spain’s top scorer with 22 points during the Group G encounter.

In the group’s other match, Brazil also ran out big winners as they overcame Iran 100-59.

In Group C, favourites the United States found themselves ten points behind during the first quarter against New Zealand in Manila in the Philippines.

They recovered to lead by a point 19-18 at the end of the quarter, and eventually pulled clear to triumph 99-72, with Paolo Banchero top scoring with 21 points.

Elsewhere in the group, Greece survived a Jordan fightback in the third quarter as they won 92-71, with Giannoulis Larentzakis top scoring with 19 points.

In Group B there was a thrilling encounter at Quezon in the Philippines as overtime was required to separate South Sudan and Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico, in red, overcame South Sudan during overtime in their World Cup Group B clash in Quezon ©Getty Images

South Sudan opened a ten-point advantage after two quarters of play, before Puerto Rico fought back in the final two quarters to make the score 81-81 at the end of regulation time.

Puerto Rico triumphed 20-15 during the overtime period, to win the contest 101-96, while South Sudan’s Carlik Jones was the top points scorer in the match with 35.

In the group’s other match Serbia also hit the century mark, overcoming China 105-63, with two Serbian players scoring 14 points - Bogdan Bogdanovic and Vanja Marinkovic.

In Group F, Slovenia also notched a century as they overturned a two-point deficit after the first quarter to overcome Venezuela 100-85 in Okinawa in Japan.

Luka Doncic produced an outstanding display and was Slovenia’s top points scorer with 37.

In the other match in the group Georgia overcame Cape Verde 85-60, as they registered their first World Cup win.

Group action is scheduled to continue tomorrow.