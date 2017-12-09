Philippines, Japan and Indonesia will host the 2023 Basketball World Cup, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced today.

The three-country bid beat out the Argentina-Uruguay bid after the host candidates made their final pitch before the FIBA Central Board in Mies.

It will mark the first time that the FIBA World Cup will be played in multiple countries.

Carrying the theme #PlayLouderIn2023, the Philippines-Japan-Indonesia pitch centered on bringing the tournament to "the fastest growing region in the world, where our combined population of 500 million are ready to embrace the sport of basketball."

The Philippines’ successful bid came two years after its #PUSO2019 campaign for the 2019 FIBA World Cup fell short against China.

