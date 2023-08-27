Centre for Sport and Human Rights condemns "appalling conduct" of Rubiales as Vilda joins criticism of RFEF President

The Centre for Sport and Human Rights has condemned the "appalling conduct" of embattled Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales, while Spain women’s football team coach Jorge Vilda also spoke out against the official.

Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA for an initial 90 days from all football-related activities after kissing Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the presentation ceremony that followed the nation winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup title for the first time.

The Centre for Sport and Human Rights, which describes itself as "a human rights organisation for the world of sport", issued a statement saying it regretted that the Spain team’s triumph had been overshadowed by what it called Rubiales "appalling conduct."

The non-profit organisation said the conduct of Rubiales "demonstrates unacceptable failures in leadership and behaviour and calls into question the culture and governance at the federation."

It added that "the whole sports ecosystem has a responsibility to combat sexism, harassment and abuse, and to mainstream human rights throughout the industry.

"This is another wake-up call and a big one.

"We stand with Jenni Hermoso and her teammates and recognise the important support offered by the players movement.

"In this 75th year of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, let’s seize on the opportunity for cultural change in sport and the emergence of responsible sports leaders."

Jorge Vilda issued a statement saying he regretted that the team's victory had been harmed by the "inappropriate behaviour" of Rubiales ©Getty Images

Following Rubiales suspension by FIFA, announced yesterday, 11 members of the Spain women’s coaching staff put their names to a statement saying they were resigning and that they "expressed their firm and resounding condemnation" of the conduct shown by Rubiales.

The mass resignation left just head coach Vilda, who spoke about the incident in a statement when he said: "I regret deeply that the victory of Spanish women's football has been harmed by the inappropriate behaviour that our until now top leader, Luis Rubiales, has carried out and that he himself has recognised.

"There is no doubt that it is unacceptable and does not reflect at all the principles and values that I defend in my life, in sport in general and in football in particular.

"I condemn without doubt any macho attitude, [which should be] far from an advanced and developed society.

"A clearly undesirable climate has been generated, far from what should have been a great celebration of Spanish sport and women's sport.

"I reiterate my unwavering commitment to promoting a sport that is a model of equality and respect in our society."

Rubiales used a speech at an RFEF Extraordinary General Assembly to claim "he would not resign" while vowing to defend himself against all accusations ©Getty Images

During an Extraordinary General Assembly in Madrid on Friday (August 25), Rubiales gave a speech where he repeatedly claimed he "would not resign", and vowed to defend himself against "lies" spread against him.

Vilda was seen applauding Rubiales throughout his speech.

As well as his initial 90-day suspension FIFA has also prohibited Rubiales or the RFEF from attempting to contact Hermoso or her close environment.

A statement released on behalf of the England women’s football team, defeated by Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final at Stadium Australia in Sydney, read: "Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth.

"The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn't take any convincing to take action against any form of harassment.

"We stand with you, Jenni Hermoso."

Hermoso issued a statement in response to Rubiales’ speech at the Extraordinary General Assembly saying "that at no time did I consent to the kiss."

Meanwhile, the Spain women’s team announced they would not play until Rubiales’ resigned.

The country is due to face Sweden in the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League competition on September 22.