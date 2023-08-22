Rubiales' apology for kissing Hermoso after World Cup Final "wasn't sufficient", says Spain's Prime Minister

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said that Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales' apology for kissing Jenni Hermoso "wasn't sufficient".

"It shows that in our country there's a long way to go in terms of equality and respect between men and women," Sanchez said.

"What we saw was an unacceptable gesture.

"I think the apology Mr. Rubiales has given wasn't sufficient, I'd say it wasn't adequate, and Mr. Rubiales should keep taking further steps."

Meanwhile, Spain's Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz had called for Rubiales to "resign" for his actions.

El siglo XXI va a ser el siglo de las mujeres.



Sois ejemplo e inspiración para miles de niñas. España está orgullosa de vosotras, @SEFutbolFem.



Por eso, el Gobierno de España os concede la Medalla y la Placa de Oro de la Real Orden del Mérito deportivo.#BienvenidasCampeonas pic.twitter.com/sKP2h3CfBI — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) August 22, 2023

Rubiales issued a formal apology after the incident following Spain’s victory over England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final.

"I was completely wrong, I have to admit it," Rubiales said.

"It was without bad intention at a time with a lot of excitement.

"In the moment, we saw it as natural, but outside a commotion has formed.

"I have to apologise, learn from this, and understand that when you are President you have to be more careful."

The concerning fact here is the nonchalant manner Rubiales behaves towards Hermoso.



The FA president does this on the biggest stage of the sport with royalty and officials near him, surrounded by cameras.



Very disturbing, and frankly, concerning. pic.twitter.com/Hh89dfWX4S — SHE scores bangers (@SHEscoresbanger) August 20, 2023

Hermoso had initially been critical of the incident in a post on social media but an RFEF statement issued on her behalf later said: "It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings."

The statement described the moment as "a natural gesture of affection."

The Spanish newspaper El Pais had carried a headline "Jenni didn't like Rubiales' kiss, neither did we".

Many posts on social media drew comparisons with the manner in which Rubiales had greeted male players at similar presentations.

Luis Rubiales talks to Spanish Premier Pedro Sánchez at a reception for the squad in Madrid this week ©Getty Images

There was also criticism of the gesture by Spanish Equalities Minister Irene Montero who branded the moment as "a form of sexual violence women suffer on a daily basis."

Meanwhile Spanish Sports Minister Miquel Iceta criticised the incident as "unacceptable."

Rubiales later joined the squad at a reception where they were greeted by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid.

Spain won the trophy for the first time after defeating England 1-0 at Stadium Australia in Sydney thanks to a first-half goal from captain Olga Carmona.