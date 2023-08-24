Spanish High Council for Sport says it will step in if RFEF fails to take action against Rubiales

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has come under fire after the governing body's agenda for the Extraordinary General Assembly scheduled for Friday (August 25) has no mention of the incident involving its President Luis Rubiales and footballer Jennifer Hermoso.

The Government's High Council of Sport (CSD) has warned that it will step in if the REFF fails to act against Rubiales.

Rubiales faced criticism after the official kissed Hermoso during the medal ceremony after Spain's victory over England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final.

While the 46-year-old apologised for his behaviour, the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said it "wasn't sufficient" while Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz called for him to "resign".

Now, CSD President Victor Francos, speaking to Cadena SER, has claimed that the council will step in if disciplinary action is not taken against Rubiales.

"We have been very clear with RFEF on the need to open the procedures established by the sports law," Francos said.

"We could not pass by not opening those internal disciplinary proceedings.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was among those who strongly condemned Luis Rubiales' actions ©Getty Images

"From there, we are going to wait for the case to be resolved urgently, which is very limited with two people involved and there is not much to investigate."

It is now being reported that the case could be transferred to Spain's Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) after the CSD received formal complaints against him.

CSD has the power to demand the removal of the disgraced administrator as it is an autonomous body of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

According to CNN, an external complain has been filed against Rubiales by Miguel Ángel Galán, President of the National Training Center of Football Managers.

It is being reported that Liga F, the Spanish women's football league, has also filed a complaint with CSD to dismiss Rubiales.

It termed his actions as "an unprecedented international embarrassment".

"One of the greatest feats in the history of Spanish sport was sullied by the embarrassing behavior of the highest representative of Spanish football," a statement from Liga F read.