RFEF releases photos claiming Hermoso "lied" over Rubiales kiss incident and says it will take legal action

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has released photos claiming Jennifer Hermoso "lied" over a controversial kissing incident with its President Luis Rubiales.

A statement by players union Futpro, which claimed to represent Hermoso, said that "at no time did I {Hermoso} consent to the kiss he gave me and of course in no case did I seek to raise the President.

"I do not tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I have not said."

In response the RFEF issued a series of four photos which it said proved that Hermoso exerted force on Rubiales during their contact.

They concluded that "the feet of Mr. President {Rubiales} are ostensibly raised off the ground as a result of the player's action", adding: "The evidence is conclusive. Mr President has not lied."

The RFEF said it would initiate legal action in response, and said that it regretted "that after such an extraordinary sporting success as the one that occurred in the Soccer World Championship {FIFA Women’s World Cup}, it cannot be celebrated as the situation and success deserves for completely non-sports reasons."

The fourth in a series of image released by the RFEF, which the governing body claims proved that Luis Rubiales has not lied over his version of events ©RFEF

The RFEF also responded to the Spanish players decision to go on strike until Rubiales was removed from his post by saying: "It has respected at all times the decisions of the players who want to participate or not with the Spanish team in international matches, although it records that participation in the selection is an obligation of all the federated people if they are called for it."

Rubiales yesterday used a speech at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the RFEF to defend his actions during the incident, which occurred as the Spanish team collected their medals after defeating England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final in Sydney in Australia on August 20.

Rubiales described his "kiss" with Hermoso as "spontaneous, mutual and consented", before launching into a tirade when he said four times "I will not resign."

Spain’s secretary of sport Victor Francos has claimed the Government will ask Rubiales to explain his actions in a Spanish court as soon as possible, as reported by BBC Sport.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has already opened an investigation into events at Stadium Australia, which have overshadowed Spain’s women’s team winning the tournament for the first time.