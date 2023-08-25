RFEF President Rubiales explains World Cup kiss incident during speech claiming "I am not going to resign"

Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales has spoken out about the controversial kissing incident during the FIFA Women's World Cup final and defiantly claimed he will not resign.

Rubiales’ position has been under pressure since an incident following the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday (August 20), when he kissed Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation, after Spain beat England 1-0 to win the trophy for the first time.

Spanish newspapers reported that Rubiales was going to resign from the post, but during an Extraordinary General Assembly of the RFEF today in Madrid, Rubiales fought his corner after being invited to take the floor at the start of the meeting.

"I want to give my explanation about the beak, more than a kiss, it was a beak," he said.

"The desire that I could have giving that kiss was the same desire that I could have giving my daughter a kiss, here there was no dominance.

"It was spontaneous, mutual and consented.

"I have a great relationship with all the players and we had very affectionate moments in this concentration.

"The moment Jenni appeared, she picked me up from the ground and when she left me we hugged and I told her 'forget about the penalty, you've been fantastic in this World Cup' and she told me 'you're a crack', and it happened.

Luis Rubiales attends a reception for the Spain women's football team in the aftermath of their FIFA Women's World Cup win ©Getty Images

"Politicians have referred to this action as sexual violence, without consent, assault.

"These people are trying to assassinate me publicly and I am going to defend myself like all Spaniards, in court.

"I will take action against these people."

Rubiales then said four times "I am not going to resign," adding: "I say, what have I done? Is a pampered beak to get me out of here? I'm going to fight until the end."

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee yesterday confirmed it was opening an investigation into the events during the presentation ceremony at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

It is looking into whether Rubiales actions breach two FIFA regulations - one on respecting the Laws of the Game and FIFA Statutes, and one as to whether his actions "violate the basic rules of dignified conduct."

On Wednesday (August 23), the Spanish Government’s High Council of Sport warned it would step in if the RFEF failed to take action against Rubiales.

Rubiales issued a formal apology in the wake of the incident saying: "I was completely wrong, I have to admit it."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez later said that Rubiales apology "was not sufficient, and Rubiales should keep taking further steps."

Rubiales has held the post as President of the RFEF since May 17 2018.

More follows.