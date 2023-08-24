Indian wrestlers set to be banned from competing under country’s flag at World Championships

Indian wrestlers are set to be banned from competing under the country’s flag at the United World Wrestling World Championships following the suspension of the country’s governing body.

Indian wrestlers are set to have to compete as neutral athletes, after the suspension was imposed on the Wrestling Federation of India for not conducting its elections on time.

An Ad-Hoc Committee is overseeing proceedings at the WFI after former President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was charged with sexual harassment.

Singh is not eligible to stand for re-election as President having reached the maximum of three consecutive full four-year terms.

The Ad-Hoc Committee was charged with holding elections within 45 days of its formation but failed to do so as reported by The Hindu.

The UWW warned the WFI in April it could face a suspension if the deadline to hold elections was not met.

Former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pictured arriving at court in New Delhi to face sexual harassment charges ©Getty Images

"The UWW communicated to the Ad-Hoc panel on Wednesday night that WFI has been suspended for not holding elections to its Executive Committee," an Indian Olympic Association source told the Press Trust of India.

The country’s wrestlers are set to be able to compete under the India flag during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, due to open on September 23, because entries were sent by the IOA rather than the WFI.

For the World Championships, entries are sent by the WFI after selecting a team through a trials event.

The trials are due to begin in Patiala tomorrow.

insidethegames has contacted the UWW and WFI for a comment.