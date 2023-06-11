Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has vowed athletes demanding the arrest of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment are prepared to miss this year's re-arranged Asian Games if their concerns are not addressed.

Leading Indian wrestlers, including Malik, Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and three-time Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat agreed to suspend their protest last week after meeting Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

But Malik, a women's under-58 kilograms bronze medallist at Rio 2016 and under-62kg Commonwealth Games gold medallist at Birmingham 2022, has stressed the protesting wrestlers will skip the delayed Asian Games in Hangzhou if issues remain unresolved.

"We will participate in the Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved," Malik said, as reported by the Indian Express.

"You can’t understand what we are going through mentally, each day."

Squads for Hangzhou 2022, scheduled for September 23 to October 8 having been postponed last year to the COVID-19 pandemic, are due to be finalised by July 15.

Selection trials for India's wrestling team are expected to be held in the last week of June.

Phogat and Punia both won gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang in the women's under-50kg and men's under-65kg respectively.

Leading Indian wrestlers are demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, but have agreed to pause protests until June 15 ©Getty Images

At the meeting on Wednesday (June 7), Thakur promised a police investigation into Singh would be completed on Thursday next week (June 15), and elections at the WFI would be held by June 30.

Punia insisted the protests would resume "if strong action is not taken by June 15".

Singh, a member of the right-wing ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has been accused of sexual harassment of seven female athletes, including a minor.

He denies the allegations, and today made his first public appearance since the police investigation was launched in April at a political rally, where he declined to comment on the case insisting he was "waiting for the court order".

Elections at the WFI have been delayed, and United World Wrestling (UWW) has warned it faces suspension if a 45-day deadline set to stage the Assembly is not adhered to.

This would expire on June 17.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed an Ad-hoc Committee consisting of Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur to oversee the running of the troubled governing body last month, although a High Court judge expected to oversee the elections has not yet been appointed.

Singh cannot stand for election having already served three consecutive four-year terms.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is accused of sexually harassing seven female athletes including a minor, which he denies ©Getty Images

Protests against the WFI President began in January.

They were initially called off after the Sports Ministry provided assurances that grievances would be addressed, but resumed in April because of inaction from the authorities.

Last month, police in New Delhi faced national and international criticism for clearing protest sites and briefly detaining wrestlers.

Wrestlers threatened to sink their medals into the Ganges River and go on indefinite hunger strike on May 30, but were reportedly persuaded not to do so by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged the IOA to "take all necessary actions to protect the athletes".

The IOA itself was last year threatened with suspension by the IOC for persistent governance issues, leading to this year's Session in Mumbai being postponed from May until October 15 to 17.