Elections at the embattled Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) are due to be held on July 6, with retired High Court judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar appointed as the returning officer by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

An IOA Ad-hoc Committee consisting of Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur took over the running of the WFI last month.

Wrestlers including Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and three-time Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat have been demanding action against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Singh is accused of sexual harassment of seven female athletes including a minor, allegations he denies.

He cannot stand for re-election as President having reached the maximum three consecutive full four-year terms.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has promised none of Singh's family members will be eligible to stand.

Elections were initially scheduled for May 7 but placed on hold by the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which asked for them to be held within 45 days of the formation of an IOA Ad-hoc Committee.

United World Wrestling (UWW) warned the WFI faces suspension if the 45-day deadline, which would expire on June 17, is not adhered to.

The IOA has announced the elections will be held later than this date on July 6, overseen by Mittal.

Each state and union territory is permitted to submit two nominations to the electoral college by June 19, with scrutiny to be completed by June 22.

Several states have rival factions, with Mittal set to be responsible for deciding who has the right to vote.

Nominations for the elections are set to be open from June 23 until June 25, with papers scrutinised on June 28 and a list of candidates released on July 2.

Polling on July 6 is set to be held from 11am to 1.20pm, with results to be announced on the same day.

As well as the Presidential position, elections are set to be held for a senior vice-president, four vice-presidents, one secretary general, one treasurer, two joint-secretaries and five Executive Committee members.

Protests against Singh began in January, but were initially called off after the Sports Ministry provided assurances the wrestlers' grievances would be addressed.

However, inaction from the authorities led to demonstrations resuming in April, and last month police in New Delhi were heavily criticised for clearing protests sites and briefly detaining wrestlers.

The wrestlers agreed to halt their protest last week after meeting Thakur, who promised a police investigation would be complete by June 15.

They are demanding Singh's arrest and have vowed to resume protesting if "strong action" is not taken by June 15, with Malik insisting they are prepared to miss the delayed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games if their concerns are not addressed.