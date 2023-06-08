Top Indian wrestlers have halted their protest after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur promised a quick conclusion to the investigation against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment.

Thakur has said that police would complete the investigation by June 15 after a meeting meeting with wrestlers that lasted nearly six hours on Wednesday (June 7).

The Government has also said that WFI elections would be held by June 30.

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat have been demanding for the arrest of Singh, who has denied all allegations.

The protests first started in January this year but was called off after Thakur had made similar assurances.

However, inaction from the authorities meant wrestlers resumed the protest on April 23.

But the ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Thakur has said that "the probe will be completed by 15th June".

"I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers," he said.

"We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted.

Anurag Thakur said that police would complete the investigation by June 15 ©Getty Images

"The election of WFI will be done by 30th June."

Thakur said the athletes assured no demonstrations will be held until then.

"We were told that police investigation will be complete by June 15. We have been asked to wait and suspend the protest until then," Malik told reporters.

"If no action is taken by 15th June, we will continue our protest," added Punia.

Last month, ugly scenes broke out in New Delhi as police cleared protest sites and briefly detained wrestlers as they tried to march into the new Parliament building.

Visuals from the tussle with police sparked criticism from national and international athletes and administrators.

The wrestlers threatened to sink their medals in Ganges River and go on indefinite hunger strike on May 30 before Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait persuaded them not to.

The International Olympic Committee and United World Wrestling (UWW) have also condemned the "disturbing" and "worrying" scenes from the protest with both bodies urging for necessary action to be taken.

UWW also said WFI will be suspended if elections were not held within the 45-day deadline set initially.