Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been charged with sexual harassment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, who has denied all the allegations, is charged with stalking, making sexually coloured remarks, harassment and intimidation.

However, an accusation against Singh lodged by a minor has been withdrawn as Delhi Police could not find corroborative evidence.

Vinod Tomar, former WFI secretary, has also been charged with assault, sexual harassment, abetment and intimidation.

"In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of the investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the IPC against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and when no express provision is made for its punishment)/ 354/354A/506 (punishment of criminal intimidation) of the IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the concerned court," the Delhi Police said, as reported by India Today.

The protest began in January this year and was called off after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had given assurances of a quick solution.

Indian wrestlers have been protesting since January this year ©Getty Images

India's Olympic and World Championships medallists have been demanding the arrest of Singh since April, when they re-started the sit-in protest at New Delhi, after inaction from Government.

However, Thakur held a meeting with wrestlers on June 7, asking them to stop the protests until June 15.

On May 28, wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakhi Malik and Vinesh Phogat were detained during a march that coincided with inauguration of the new Parliament building.

It followed the wrestlers threatening to toss their medals in the river Ganges and go on fast before Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait asked them not to.

Top Indian athletes, United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee condemned the treatment of wrestlers.

The WFI elections are due to be held on July 6.

Retired High Court judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar has been appointed as the returning officer by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the same.