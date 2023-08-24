World Boxing has announced six more countries - Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Honduras and Sweden - as members.

World Boxing claims this takes its membership up to 12, with applications due to be confirmed at the organisation's inaugural Congress in November.

USA Boxing, New Zealand Boxing, Boxing Australia, GB Boxing, England Boxing and the Dutch Boxing Federation (NBB) were confirmed as World Boxing’s first group of members earlier this month.

The NBB subsequently clarified that it had not terminated its International Boxing Association (IBA) membership and had appointed an independent adviser to assess what it called “a complex situation.”

Following the announcement of the first group of World Boxing members, the IBA said that "duel membership" of IBA and World Boxing was not an option and that "a dynamic risk assessment and a carefully thought-out long-term plan should be considered by those National Federations before they make any irreversible membership decisions."

World Boxing claimed all members had completed "a rigorous application process", and that these applications had been approved by its Executive Board, and would be ratified at its first Congress later this year.

Boxing Canada announced on August 11 in a letter to its members that it was resigning from the IBA and joining World Boxing.

World Boxing secretary general Simon Toulson said: "World Boxing continues to attract high calibre National Federations that want to emulate our principles and endorse our policies to put the boxers first and operate with rigorous governance practices.

"Becoming a member takes time as it is a detailed and meticulous process to ensure that a National Federation is suitable for our organisation.

"We are receiving more and more interest and requests from National Federations and boxing organisations to join World Boxing on a weekly basis and currently have a number of applications from those wanting to join or going through the membership application process.

"The governance foundations of World Boxing are now set which will culminate in the inaugural Congress in November.

"The quality of National Federations that have joined and those waiting to join World Boxing coupled with the hosting of tournaments that are partnered and associated with World Boxing means we are on track to reach our initial objectives of the organisation whilst pursuing the overall goal of keeping boxing in the Olympic Games."

World Boxing was launched publicly in April with the goal of ensuring boxing remained at the heart of the Olympic Movement.

The IBA was stripped of its Olympic recognition at an Extraordinary International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in June after the IOC ruled that it had failed to resolve issues with its finances, governance and the credibility of its competitions that had resulted in its suspension in 2019.

insidethegames has contacted the IBA for a comment.