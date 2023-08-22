World Boxing has appointed law professor Jack Anderson as its first ethics chief.

Anderson is at present a legal counsel in integrity regulation at Racing Victoria in Australia, and has taken three years leave from Melbourne Law School where he had been professor and director of Sports Law Studies since 2017.

"I am impressed by World Boxing’s commitment to transparency, integrity and strong governance and look forward to working with them," Anderson said.

"A sport with clear and sound ethical values and the courage to pursue those who do not respect such standards, best protects its athletes, it also promotes greater confidence in the image and integrity of that sport, helping it reach new audiences and secure its future."

Anderson was nominated for the role by an independent three-person panel.

His appointment until the end of this year was ratified by World Boxing's Executive Board.

A new Executive Board is set to be elected at World Boxing’s inaugural Congress in November and they have the power to re-appoint him.

"Jack has an outstanding track record in sports legal practice and we have no doubt that he will play an important role in enabling World Boxing to deliver the high standards of governance, transparency and ethical practice that we believe all International Federations should aspire to," World Boxing secretary general Simon Toulson said.

A new Executive Board is set to be elected at World Boxing’s inaugural Congress in November and they have the power to re-appoint Jack Anderson after a year ©World Boxing

Anderson will be expected to advise on issues and disagreements related to governance and operations and review policies and programmes "to ensure they are consistent with World Boxing's ethics and values", a World Boxing statement said.

He will be charged with ensuring that World Boxing's activities are "ethical fair and transparent".

Anderson was born in Northern Ireland and had been professor of law at Queen’s University in Belfast before moving to Australia.

A member of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) from 2016- to 2019, he was included on the list of arbitrators for the CAS Ad-hoc Division at the men's UEFA European Championships 2016 held in France and was the sole CAS arbitrator at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Anderson became has been a member of integrity units for World Athletics, International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the International Tennis Federation.

He is also a specialist on betting irregularities and the manipulation of racing by organised crime.