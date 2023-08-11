Boxing Canada has become the latest country to announce that it is resigning from the International Boxing Association (IBA) and joining rival group World Boxing.

The decision was revealed today by Boxing Canada President Ryan O’Shea in a letter to the national governing body’s members.

"Effective immediately, Boxing Canada will be terminating its membership with IBA to become a member of World Boxing," O’Shea wrote.

"This decision has been carefully considered and aligns with our commitment to advancing the interests of boxing in Canada and on the international stage.

"As we move forward, Boxing Canada is fully committed to lending its unwavering support to World Boxing’s ongoing efforts to attain provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as well as recognition as an International Federation (IF)."

In June IBA had become first International Federation to be expelled by the IOC due to issues with finances, governance and the credibility of competitions.

O’Shea revealed that the decision to quit IBA was made by Boxing Canada earlier this month.

But the announcement appears to have been delayed until the end last night of the American Boxing Confederation American Elite Boxing Championships in Cali.

Canada topped the medals table with four golds in an event missing several leading nations, including USA Boxing, the first country to announce they were joining World Boxing and are now banned from competing in IBA-sanctioned events.

Boxing Canada President Ryan O'Shea has written to members informing them of the decision to resign from IBA ©Boxing Canada

"We want to emphasize that this decision has been made after meticulous deliberation by the Boxing Canada Board of Directors as well as our member provinces," he wrote.

"During an Extraordinary Meeting convened on Tuesday August 1st, 2023 the Board of Directors and the voting membership of Boxing Canada unanimously passed a resolution endorsing the submission of our membership application to World Boxing.

"This decision underscores our dedication to the growth and development of Boxing in Canada and our commitment to ensuring that Boxing remains an integral part of the Olympic program (sic).

"We appreciate your continued support and understanding as we embark on this new chapter for Boxing Canada.

"We believe that this decision will enable us to better focus our resources and efforts on enhancing the quality and reach of boxing within Canada and the performance of our national team athletes at the international level."

On Wednesday (August 9), World Boxing had announced its first six new members.

New Zealand Boxing, Boxing Australia, GB Boxing, England Boxing, and the Dutch Boxing Federation were all approved as members, along with USA Boxing, the first National Federation to officially join what IBA have described as a "rogue organisation".

In addition, several other countries are waiting to have their applications to join approved.

They include Argentina, Brazil and Switzerland.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association are also due to hold a meeting on August 26, where they are expected to rubberstamp a decision to join World Boxing.