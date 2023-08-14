Boxing Australia has promised that their decision to leave the International Boxing Association (IBA) will not affect its preparations for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

The national governing body was one of six members confirmed last week as being among those to have had their applications approved to join breakaway group World Boxing.

It followed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decision in June to withdraw its recognition of the IBA due to issues with finances, governance and the credibility of competitions.

As a consequence of leaving the IBA, Boxing Australia members, including athletes, coaches, referees and judges, cannot participate at any event they organise.

Boxing Australia officials, led by President Phil Goodes, top, want to help ensure the future of the sport on the Olympic programme with Brisbane 2032 approaching ©Boxing Australia

"We will not be sending a team to the 2023 IBA Junior World Championships and are working through an alternate championship to attend," Boxing Australia President Phil Goodes said.

"This, in no way, impacts our athletes going to the Olympics in Paris and preparation will continue to ensure we have the best preparations for them.

"The IOC is conducting the qualification process for Paris 2024 and will run the boxing programme at the Games next year.

"By joining World Boxing, we believe the sport can ultimately resume a more orderly and sustainable future as a core Olympic sport."

Goodes admitted that securing the future of the sport in the Olympics helped drive Boxing Australia's decision as Brisbane is hosting the Games in 2032.

"It’s an historic time for Australian boxing, as we pursue the goal of ensuring that our sport remains part of the Olympic programme," he said.

"Our members and the sport are at the forefront of this decision as we look past Paris to Los Angeles 2028 and a home Games in Brisbane 2032.

"As a traditional sport and having been part of the Olympics from the beginning, Boxing Australia will continue to ensure that we remain part of the Olympics programme going forward for our future athletes."

Australia has been represented in every Olympic boxing tournament since Berlin 1936 but still are waiting for a gold medal ©Getty Images

Australia is still waiting to win its first Olympic gold medal in boxing, despite having been represented in every tournament since Berlin 1936.

They have won a total of five medals, including a bronze for Harry Garside at the re-arranged 2020 Olympics in the light heavyweight division.

It was Australia's first Olympic medal in the sport since Seoul 1988 when Grahame Cheney won a silver medal in the light welterweight division.

Before that, Australia had won two bronze medals at Rome 1960 thanks to Oliver Taylor in the bantamweight category and Tony Madigan in the light heavyweight.

Madigan was defeated in the semi-finals by the United States' eventual gold medallist Muhammad Ali, fighting under the name Cassius Clay at the time.

Australia's other Olympic medal in boxing had come at their home Games at Melbourne 1956 when Kevin Hogarth won a bronze in the welterweight division.