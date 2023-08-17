Featured Job

Pro League Manager - OFC - New Zealand

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) is the smallest of the world’s six Football Confederations, and is responsible for the development and organisation of football across the South Pacific. OFC is currently made up of 11 Member Associations and two Associate Members, which it supports through a variety of ways. Following a four-year consultation process, The OFC Executive Committee are planning to kick off their new Professional League in 2025. With this in mind, we are looking for an experienced consultant to come on board to develop and implement the next steps of this exciting project. You will be responsible for helping establish Oceania Football’s new regional professional football league - the OFC Pro League. The role includes overseeing all project management duties, ensuring the defined project delivery plan is executed efficiently and effectively, and aligning with the objectives of the OFC Pro League and the OFC’s Vision 2026 and related strategies.

