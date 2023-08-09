World Boxing, the governing body set up to rival the International Boxing Association (IBA), has announced its first six official members.

Apart from USA Boxing, which was the first National Federation to join the new body dismissed by the IBA as a "rogue organisation", New Zealand Boxing, Boxing Australia, GB Boxing, England Boxing, and the Dutch Boxing Federation have joined as members.

GB Boxing has been announced as an associate member while the rest have been granted full membership.

World Boxing claims that all new members went through "a rigorous application process" before being approved by its Executive Board.

Those seeking World Boxing membership should be able to demonstrate a "transparent and open election process, a World Anti-Doping Agency approved anti-doping policy, evidence of a structured, dispute resolution and appeals process that is either fully independent or subject to external input and recognition from the National Olympic Committee or the Ministry of Sport."

"Transparecy (sic) and rigorous governance is central to the way we operate as an organisation and all of the new members have been through a detailed and meticulous process to secure membership," World Boxing secretary general Simon Toulson, who is responsible for overseeing the application process to become members, said.

"We are currently processing a number of applications, which can be time consuming and take several weeks, so it is important that all National Federations who want to nominate candidates and vote in World Boxing’s inaugural Congress in November 2023 make their membership applications soon or they may miss the deadline for being able to participate in this event."

England Boxing is among the first six official members of World Boxing ©England Boxing

Following the announcement, the IBA issued a clarification of the membership rules in its Constitution, reminding National Federations that they "cannot be affiliated with another international boxing organisation simultaneously."

The IBA added that entities or individuals that ignored the rules "may face consequences and disciplinary measures."

"This message to the National Federations is specifically intended to clarify the situation and give the only truthful information for their careful consideration," IBA interim secretary general and chief executive Chris Roberts said.

"We respect the democratic decisions of our members, no matter what they decide on their status within IBA.

"That said, we want to give the correct information, so the decisions are based on facts only, not on the spread of misinformation."

Yesterday (August 8), World Boxing, formed in April, had called for candidates to run for its Presidency and other office bearing positions.

A deadline of August 25 has been set for candidates to apply to stand in this year's election.

Seeking International Olympic Committee recognition, World Boxing is scheduled to hold its inaugural Congress in November this year.

The IBA has reminded National Federations that they cannot be affiliated to another international boxing organisation simultaneously, otherwise they risk facing disciplinary measures ©Getty Images

All six members announced today is set to attend the Congress, for which a venue is yet to be decided.

Full members will have voting rights at the Congress while all six of them can nominate candidates for different posts within the body.

"It is very pleasing to see that the first cohort of World Boxing members includes National Federations from three continents as it is vital that World Boxing is a truly global endeavour with nations from across the world playing a role in contributing to the creation of a better future for the sport and everyone connected to it, based on collaboration, consultation and consensus," USA Boxing chief and World Boxing Interim Executive Board member Tyson Lee said.

Apart from Lee and Toulson, former Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst is among World Boxing's Interim Executive Board along with GB Boxing chief executive Matthew Holt, Boxing New Zealand chair Keith Walker, German Boxing Association secretary general Michael Mueller, Swedish Boxing Federation Board member Karin Mattsson, and Filipino boxing official Karina Picson.

Switzerland, Argentina, and the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) are also seeking World Boxing membership, with the first two nations resigning from IBA.

IABA is set to decide on its future at an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 26.

The IBA, suspended by the IOC since 2019 due to governance issues, became the first International Federation to be expelled from the Olympic Movement in June.