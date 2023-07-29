The International Boxing Association (IBA) has welcomed all athletes including those from National Federations that have quit the global governing body to participate in two new flagship events next year.

The IBA Champions League has been launched with the aim of giving more opportunities to elite boxers and developing the sport at club level.

A total of 32 teams from all five continents are expected to compete in the tournament, scheduled to run for 10 months until November 2024.

The IBA has also announced the addition of the team competition Global Boxing Cup to the calendar from next year.

Countries are due to participate in leagues with both qualifiers and playoff stages planned and "significant prize money" set to be at stake.

The announcement of the two new tournaments comes a little more than a month after the IBA was expelled by the International Olympic Committee after ruling that it had failed to resolve issues with its finances, governance and the credibility of its competitions.

National governing bodies in New Zealand, Switzerland, the United States and Argentina have officially withdrawn from the IBA.

IBA President Umar Kremlev has claimed that the two new events will help athletes progress and "provide for their families" ©IBA

The IBA insisted that all athletes, international technical officials and referees and judges would be welcome to participate in the competitions "regardless of their National Federation status".

"I appreciate every effort given by our athletes and coaches, this is an invaluable impetus to the development of our sport," said IBA President Umar Kremlev.

"Giving all their time and extended commitment to boxing deserves not only huge respect but also a reward, and now they have it through IBA.

"By developing these opportunities through our competitions such as the Champions League and Global Boxing Cup, we give more and more prospects for our athletes with more chances to progress and provide for their families.

"This is a significant and acceptable approach for me as IBA President."

Chris Roberts, interim secretary general and chief executive of the IBA, said the organisation was "well on the way to delivering more high-quality events".

"We advocate a fair chance for everybody and look forward to welcoming our athletes for that fighting opportunity to compete," added Roberts.

"Within IBA, there is no place for political biases and restrictions based on nationality and National Federation status.

"This way, we continue our work to strive for both team and individual success in pursuit of excellence.

The IBA has welcomed athletes who are from National Federations that have quit the global governing body to participate after Dutch boxer Megan de Cler competed under a neutral flag at the Women's World Championships earlier this year ©IBA

"Boxers deserve that opportunity, and we provide that platform in the best way possible."

The IBA has stressed that it was "not here to make money from the boxers but to invest in its athletes, coaches and Nations Federations".

It reiterated that its Financial Support Programme would help nations prepare for the Global Boxing Cup and the Champions League.

Megan de Cler of The Netherlands benefited from the IBA’s support to compete as a neutral at this year's Women’s World Championships in New Delhi after the Dutch Boxing Federation boycotted the event.

"From the moment the Dutch Boxing Federation excluded me because of my participation in the World Championships in India, the IBA took me under its wings," said de Cler.

"For this I am extremely grateful to the IBA. I have gained a lot of experience by boxing on a world stage.

"I noticed that it was all about the athletes and boxing, and I felt really comfortable in the setting.

"The IBA supported me both during and after my participation."