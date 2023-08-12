Ghana's wheelchair tennis team kitted out for African Para Games thanks to donation

Ghana's wheelchair tennis team have received a donation of jerseys in preparation for next month's African Para Games on home soil.

The Herman Abban Foundation has donated the sets of tops featuring the Ghanaian national flag.

Ghana's head coach Yahya Macculey received them from Herman Abban, a Ghanian player who set up the foundation in 2019 to help those in need of tennis equipment.

"You can bear witness to the fact that we are in a country where the least financed sports are not properly managed," said Abban.

"We go around thanking people and receiving souvenirs from benevolent people.

"I thought it was wise to give mine to the physicality challenge.





"I want to thank you for not letting your disabilities push you down.

"My foundation will keep supporting Ghana’s wheelchair tennis."

The donation is a timely boost for the Ghanaian team that are set to compete at the first-ever African Para Games.

Wheelchair tennis is one of just four Para sports on the programme along with wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and amputee football.

Matches are due to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium with the Games scheduled to be held from September 3 to 12.