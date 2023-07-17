CAAF gives go ahead for amputee football competition at African Para Games

The Confederation of African Amputee Football (CAAF) has given the green light for the sport to take place at the African Para Games scheduled to take place in Ghana from September 3 to 12.

CAAF vice-president Usman Mustafa Shalanyuy led a final assessment of facilities due to host competition in Accra alongside his World Amputee Football Federation counterpart Celeste Maria Do Rosario and CAAF technical director Bizimana Dominique.

During the three-day visit, the team evaluated the Accra Sports Stadium, Wembley Park, Adjiringano Astro Turf, and Legon Stadium.

The primary objective of the inspection was to ensure that the facilities meet the required standards for the Games.

Playing surfaces, seating arrangements, and spectator facilities were all judged to be in suitable hosting condition.

Teams from Angola, Tanzania, Morocco, Kenya, Cameroon, Gambia, Nigeria, Egypt, Rwanda and Ghana are all due to compete in the sport in Accra.

Tanzania have been given the favourites tag due to their status as reigning continental champions from the last CAAF event in 2021.

The inspectors also took the chance to visit Ghanaian Sports Minister Mustafa Ussif where they informed him of their satisfaction with the preparations for amputee football at the Games.

Discussions also took place on the potential development of the sport in Ghana.

Amputee football is joined on the Games' sporting programme by wheelchair tennis, wheelchair basketball, and sitting volleyball.

The schedule was cut down massively after athletics, powerlifting and goalball were all removed.

The trio were culled after the International Paralympic Committee judged that the Local Organising Committee did not meet minimum standards to host while the unavailability of venues and sports equipment were also a contributor.