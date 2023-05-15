A delegation from International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Africa visited the venue scheduled to host the sport at this year's inaugural African Para Games in Accra.

IWBF Africa President Charles Saunders led the group at the Eden Heights Sports Complex in Ghana's capital, alongside secretary general Gerry Smith, vice-president Sibongile Fondini and technical delegate Idrissu Ayambire.

They assessed the readiness of the facility and also met with African Paralympic Committee President Samson Deen.

Deen gave assurances that Ghana is ready to host the African Para Games, which are still planned to go ahead this year despite the postponement of the able-bodied African Games until 2024.

Wheelchair tennis is also due to be played at Eden Heights.

The IWBF visit came on the sidelines of the men's western region qualifier for the Games which was being held in Accra.

Preparations for the qualifier were rocked when both The Gambia and hosts Ghana withdrew, citing a lack of funding, leaving just Nigeria and Senegal left in the event and two places at the African Para Games available.

The wheelchair basketball line-up for the African Para Games is now complete ©IWBF Africa

Ghana managed to solve their financial problems at the "11th hour" and were able to compete, but they were assured of a place at the Games anyway as the host nation.

This meant both Nigeria and Senegal qualified automatically to complete the line-up for the men's tournament.

They will be joined by Ghana, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Angola and Central African Republic.

The women's event will feature Ghana, Algeria, South Africa, Morocco, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Zambia.

Senegal went on to win the qualifier, beating Ghana 108-13 and Nigeria 58-36.

The African Para Games are scheduled to go ahead between September 3 and 12 this year, despite the crippling economic crisis in the country which caused the delay to the African Games.

People in the West African nation have witnessed 50 per cent inflation, growing debt and a sharp decline in the country's credit currency.

Protests have called for the removal of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the International Monetary Fund has pledged billions in a bailout.