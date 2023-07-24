African Paralympic Committee (AfPC) President Samson Deen has insisted that Ghana is "very ready" to host the African Para Games despite being hit by a series of withdrawals.

A total of 36 nations had initially been expected to participate but the figure has reportedly dropped to 22 with little more than one month before the Games are due to begin in Accra.

Deen told Citi Sports that some countries had pulled out because of certain facilities not being ready to stage competition.

However, Deen said he remained confident that the inaugural edition of the multi-sport event would be a success.

"Ghana is very ready to host the Games," said Deen, who is also head of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana and member of the Accra 2023 Organising Committee.

"We have been engaging our members virtually, and with the Local Organising Committee as well.

"We have taken stock of everybody’s contribution to ensure the Games start on a good note.

"We had only six months to prepare, we have only the month of August to wrap up things and see the Games commence in September."

Amputee football is due to be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium along with wheelchair tennis ©Getty Images

Athletes look set to compete in wheelchair tennis, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and amputee football.

Athletics, powerlifting and goalball had also been included in the original programme only to be excluded due to a failure to meet International Paralympic Committee requirements.

The decision followed a meeting between officials from Accra 2023, the AfPC and various National Paralympic Committees at the start of this month.

Participants at the meeting suggested rescheduling the inaugural Games but for now they are still due to take place from September 3 to 12.

According to Citi Sports, four venues have been confirmed by the AfPC as being ready to stage events during the Games.

Among those is the Accra Sports Stadium which is set to host amputee football and wheelchair tennis.

The Eden Heights in Weija has been selected as the stage for wheelchair basketball, while sitting volleyball is poised to be held at the Bukom Emporium.

There had been plans for athletics to be staged at the University of Ghana Stadium but ongoing construction work is expected to dash those hopes.