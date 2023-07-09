IPC criticised after reports of three sporting cancellations in African Para Games

Athletics, powerlifting and goalball have all been excluded from the African Para Games due to a failure to meet International Paralympic Committee (IPC) requirements.

The sports made up 37.5 per cent of the Games' programme which also includes taekwondo, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and blind football.

The decision was made following a meeting between the Local Organising Committee in Accra, the African Paralympic Committee, and various National Paralympic Committees set to compete at the event.

There were concerns from NPCs of a failure to meet IPC requirements such as a six month threshold for athlete applications, the licensing of tracks, and readiness of the athletics stadium.

Participants of the meeting suggested rescheduling the inaugural Games but for now they are still due to take place from September 3 to 12 this year.

"LOC wishes to state that per current discussions, goalball, Para athletics, and Para powerlifting are excluded from the Games due to significant technical and organisational challenges," read an LOC statement, as reported by Monitor.

Uganda is one country that is badly impacted by the exclusions as it had ten people due to compete in athletics and six powerlifters.

Jameson Ssenkungu is serving as the nation's Chef de Mission at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris and has criticised the IPC for the development.

Dennis Mbaziira feels he will miss out on Government support with powerlifting now out of the African Para Games ©Getty Images

"It's a huge disappointment after all the dire conditions we endure to qualify these girls and boys to such major Games," he told Monitor.

"I think the IPC should have warned all concerned parties a little earlier if they knew we had missed important steps, instead of letting us prepare for something that will eventually be cancelled."

Dennis Mbaziira, a sixth-place finisher at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games men's powerlifting event, needed to take part in at least two competitions to enhance his chances of qualifying for Paris 2024.

"I am very disappointed," the Ugandan said.

"I have been preparing for the World Championship in Dubai in August and then the African Games in September.

"But now I must look for another event before the year ends.

"I think if I had won a medal in the African Games, the Government would have paid more attention and perhaps would have rewarded me."

Accra is also due to stage the African Games, which features Olympic disciplines.

It was initially planned to take place this year but had to be postponed due to a financial crisis in host country Ghana.

insidethegames has asked the IPC for comment.