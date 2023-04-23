A delegation from the International University Sports Federation (FISU) has visited the Regione Piemonte to discuss the preparations for the Turin 2025 Winter World University Games.

Sport plans, logistics and accommodation were among the topics discussed by FISU and the Turin 2025 Organising Committee during three days of meetings.

"Once again, FISU appreciated the work of our Organising Committee, especially on the sporting aspect, and the discussion was very productive," Turin 2025 Organising Committee deputy vice-president and counsellor for the technical sports area Riccardo D’Elicio said.

"Critical issues were also urged, such as the need to find an agreement as soon as possible on university residences to host athletes, which to date has not yet been formalised, and to be more concrete on certain aspects."

The FISU delegation was accompanied by a delegation from the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games.

Lake Placid 2023 executive director Ashley Walden and other representatives provided insights on how to go about the planning process having hosted the Games three months ago.

"It was very good to receive a debrief from the Lake Placid Organising Committee that came to Torino and transferred their knowledge," FISU Games winter director Milan Augustin said.

"It is always good to have this passage [of information] from the previous organizers and the future ones.

"The key elements that we discussed are important to avoid some mistakes made in the past.

"In these three days we discussed various topics, basically concerning the main functional areas like arrivals/departure, transportation, accommodation, sport and delegation services.

"We try to improve the operational planning and we hope that this will help the Organising Committee of Torino 2025 to find the good balance between different experiences."

The 2025 Winter World University Game is scheduled to be held from January 13 to 25 2025, and will see the communities of Bardonecchia, Pragelato, Pinerolo and Torre Pellice play host.