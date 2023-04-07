The Turin 2025 FISU Games has started its search for people to fill 10 key positions before the event.

Jobs are available in areas including sport and venues, supply and logistics, technology and international relations.

Workforce, volunteers and communications are further areas where jobs are up for grabs.

"In less than two years, the event will gather thousands of students from all over the world and its offering many opportunities," Turin 2025 said.

The Italian Games are due to run between January 13 and 23 in 2025.

Turin is the next host of the winter FISU Games after the 2023 edition took place in Lake Placid in January ©FISU

Turin, the host of the 2006 Winter Olympics, was awarded the 2025 FISU Games in May 2021.

It will see the Winter World University Games return to Italy for the first time since 2013.

The event is due to take place just a year before Italy stages the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Milan-Cortina.