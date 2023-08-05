Australian Taekwondo has announced that performance director Ross Hartnett will be stepping down from his role after almost two years.

The National Federation has also announced Ben Exton as the performance manager.

Anti-doping management, policy development, compliance, and additional support for the Performance Pathways Program is among the areas where Exton will bring his expertise.

However, his priority will be to work with Para taekwondo for Australia.

Exton has served with Taekwondo Australia for five years and has plenty of experience as an exercise physiologist and trains in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

"Ross' work has contributed significantly to strengthening the connection between Australian Taekwondo and CombatAUS' High-Performance Program and strengthening collaboration between National Pathways and State Programs," a statement from the National Federation said.

Robbie Wallace has been appointed as the participation manager ©Robbie Wallace/LinkedIn

"We sincerely thank Ross for his unwavering commitment to Australian Taekwondo and for his efforts in ensuring the success of our High-Performance areas."

Robbie Wallace has been appointed as the participation manager.

The former Triathlon Victoria employee is well-versed in sports technology and was also involved in coaching, mentoring, and implementing customer success strategies.

A qualified swim and run coach, Wallace was responsible for driving membership engagement and expansion with Triathlon Victoria.

He holds two degrees - one in physiology and sports science and the other in physiotherapy.