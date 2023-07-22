Legendary Shacklock wants to continue spreading taekwondo as widely as possible in Australia

Australian Grandmaster Fay Shacklock has insisted she intends to continue her illustrious taekwondo career and wants to bring the sport "to as many age groups and ability levels as I possibly can".

Shacklock is considered a legendary figure in Australian Taekwondo, and first become a national power-breaking champion back in 1991.

She is on a 27-year winning streak in the discipline and is a 10-time Queensland state champion.

The eighth Dan black belt was inducted into the Taekwondo Hall of Fame for her humanitarian work in 2013, and has previously served on the Australian Taekwondo National Executive Council and as a vice-president.

She has opened her own club named Fay Shacklock's Taekwondo, and has expressed her desire to use her skills for the purposes of social change programmes, including "Ninja Nannies" which aims to help elderly people improve their balance, strength and endurance through taekwondo movements.

Fay Shacklock has enjoyed an illustrious career in Australian taekwondo, including a 27-year winning streak in power-breaking ©Australian Taekwondo

"I have introduced many groups to taekwondo, [through] anti-bullying programmes, 'Street beat' programmes and classes for domestic violence survivors," Shacklock reflected.

"Many of these have reinvigorated their lives from despair, to go on to become state, national and international champions."

Shacklock has reaffirmed her commitment to using the sport to improve the lives of practitioners.

"I encourage students, whatever age and capability, to follow their dreams," she said.

"You are never too old, and it is never too late.

"l love what I do, but more than that, I love who I do it with.

"I will continue to take taekwondo to as many age groups and ability levels as I possibly can."