World Taekwondo has recognised Australian Taekwondo as one of the top national member associations for best practice governance after it received an A1 rating in the International Federation's review.

The review looked at 213 National Federations and judged the Australians to be among six leading bodies.

"This rating was a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of Australian Taekwondo towards promoting and maintaining the highest standards of governance and furthering the development of Taekwondo," said World Taekwondo secretary general Seo Jeong-kang.

For the last two years, Australian Taekwondo has focused on transforming its governance and policies to be of a global sports standard.

By doing so, the body aims to provide its stakeholders with structure and robust frameworks.

"We're very proud to be recognised as the top country in terms of our business, governance and regulation requirements," said Australian Taekwondo President Jean Kfoury.

"The Board and executive team have worked incredibly hard to transform the administration of Taekwondo in Australia and implement policies and regulations that reduce risks and safeguard our members.

Australian Taekwondo has been ranked as one of six leading World Taekwondo member associations in a review of 213 organisations ©Australian Taekwondo

"Regulations are not there to control or hinder; they are there to provide a framework of fairness and protection for the integrity of the sport and martial art."

Australian Taekwondo's chief executive Heather Garriock and Kfoury received praise from World Taekwondo at the General Assembly in Baku in May for the organisation's progress.

Garriock has expressed her happiness at the body's growth.

"We are delighted with this outcome as we strive to be the safest martial art in Australia," she said.

"It is pleasing to see other countries now looking to Australian Taekwondo as a best-practice model in professional standards.

"This is an enormous achievement and something we and our member clubs should be incredibly proud of, even though there is still more work to do.

"It has been a team effort and we have achieved this together."