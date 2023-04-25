Australian Taekwondo is set to conduct its selection process for the Performance Pathway Programme next month.

The initiative is in partnership with all State Associations and is aimed at strengthening the "collaboration between Australian Taekwondo, States, and Clubs for the benefit of our sport".

Athletes, clubs and parents were briefed about the talent recruitment process through a video call last week.

The Performance Pathway Talent Recruitment Camp is scheduled to begin in South Australia on May 6 and 7.

It will then head to New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory on May 13 and 14.

May 20 and 21 have been set for Queensland while Victoria, where the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held, has been given the last weekend of May.





Dates are yet to be confirmed for Tasmania and Western Australia but applications are already open for the Talent Recruitment Camps.

Black belts, seniors, juniors, 2022 cadet athletes and members of Australian Taekwondo and national athlete license holders are eligible to apply.

South Australia applications close on April 26 while

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland and Victoria applications close on May 3.