Australia to host international taekwondo events for first time since COVID-19

International taekwondo is set to return to Australia in July for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic with the announcement of three events in the Moreton Bay Region.

Hosted by Australian Taekwondo and supported by the Moreton Bay Council, the Oceania Open Poomsae Championships, the World Taekwondo President's Cup (Oceania) and the Australian Open are due to be contested at the Morayfield Sport and Events Centre from July 7 to 9.

Athletes from World Taekwondo's 212 Member National Associations are invited to attend, with each event carrying world ranking points.

Oceania Taekwondo Union President John Kotsifas has expressed his pleasure at the return of international events to Australia in the Moreton Bay Region in the north of Brisbane, the city due to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"We are pleased to see Australia host these events in 2023 and look forward to having these events conducted annually in Australia and seeing them become popular on the international calendar," Kotsifas said.

"It is critical for the development of our Oceania athletes to have access to elite international competitions.

"These events will bring some of the world's best taekwondo athletes, including Para athletes, to Australia.

"Athletes who attend will be hoping to gain significant world ranking points."

Disciplines in the three events are set to include Kyorugi (sparring), Para-Kyorugi (sparring) and Poomsae (patterns), with ages ranging from 12 to 60 plus years.

Australian Taekwondo chief executive Heather Garriock, right, joined Moreton Bay Region Mayor Peter Flannery, centre, to celebrate the announcement of the three events ©Australian Taekwondo

Australian Taekwondo’s chief executive Heather Garriock is delighted to bring international taekwondo events to the Moreton Bay Region and work with the Council to deliver sporting event opportunities and economic benefits to the area.

"We're really grateful for the generous support of the Moreton Bay Council and their enthusiasm in bringing events like these to Queensland and the Moreton Bay Region", she said.

"We also acknowledge the support of World Taekwondo and the Oceania Taekwondo Union in delivering world-ranked events in Australia.

"Our event schedule showcases both sides of taekwondo, the sport and the martial art, together with the tenets of taekwondo - courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit.

"For many, taekwondo is a way of life that improves body and mind wellness.

"These events are a great way to experience the diversity and inclusiveness of competitive taekwondo as well as seeing the health and wellness benefits it delivers."

Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery claimed it was an honour to host the events and pointed to the economic impact they would have on the local economy.

"We are thrilled to partner with Australian Taekwondo and showcase Moreton Bay on the international stage," he said.

"These events were secured for the region through the Council's major event sponsorship programme.

"Securing these events is a huge win for the region given the prestige and significant visitation of out of region participants and visitors attached.

"The events will boost our local businesses by generating an estimated economic impact of AUD$1.3 million (£700,000/$900,000/€800,000) of additional spend."

World-class taekwondo will be staged in Australia for the first time since the end of the coronavirus pandemic at the Morayfield Sport and Events Centre ©Australian Taekwondo

The World Taekwondo President's Cup (Oceania) and the Australian Open will be mandatory events for Australians hoping to compete at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

"Coming to Queensland will give Oceania athletes the experience they require against some of the world's top athletes as they prepare for Olympic selection," Kotsifas added.

In conjunction with the international competitions, a national team will also be selected for the upcoming Cadet World Championships in Bosnia and Herzegovina in August.

The Oceania Open Poomsae Championships are scheduled to take place on July 7, the World Taekwondo President's Cup (Oceania) on July 7 and 8, and the Australian Open on July 9.