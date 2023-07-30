Around 40 representatives from Fiji, including National Federation coaches, took part in a GAPS (Gather, Adjust, Prepare, Sustain) programme, aimed at advancing education and supporting inclusivity in sport.

The two-day programme held in Suva is an initiative by Griffith University in Queensland, along with the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Griffith University Associate Professor Clare Minahan led the workshop with support from strength and conditioning coaches, physiotherapists, and psychologists from Australia and New Zealand.

Officials from CGF and Oceania Paralympic Committee (OPC) were also present in the Fijian capital.

Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) sports development manager Lyndall Fisher lauded the "unique opportunity".

"While these high-level training camps support athletes to not only train and prepare, they are also a unique opportunity for participants and officials to understand the international classification system used for athletes with a disability," Fisher was quoted as saying by the Fiji Times.

Spinal Injury Association, Fiji Swimming, Fiji Table Tennis, Weightlifting Fiji, Athletics Fiji, and Fiji Paralympic Committee representatives attended the event.

OPC Para classifier, Dr Jagdish Maharaj, was also among the professionals who attended the event.

"I’m learning something new from this program and it is refreshing to learn how training has changed and evolved," Paralympian Iosefo Rakesa told the Fiji Times.

"This will allow me to better myself as an athlete and hopefully give me the confidence to perform and medal at international events."