Fiji Sports Awards chaired by FASANOC welcome return of sponsors

Organisers have announced that ASCO Motors and the Tappoo Group of Companies will once again sponsor the Fiji Sports Awards, chaired by the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC).

ASCO Motors have underwritten the Team of the Year award with FJD 7,500 (£2,786/$3,350/€3,150).

"Their support is invaluable in recognizing (sic) and honouring the hard work and dedication of Fiji's top teams," awards committee member Ritesh Ratiram said.

"We look forward to working with ASCO Motors again this year and in the future."

This will be the second time that ASCO have sponsored the awards.

ASCO motors in Suva are to sponsor the Team of the Year at the Fiji Sports Awards ©FASANOC

The Tappoo Group of companies also return to sponsor the award for Young Female Athlete.

"Sports, as we all know, is an important part of our culture as Fijians," executive director Nikhil Tappoo said.

"It’s a culture that our Tappoo family have always chosen to support, especially because it is a positive channel that fosters values we believe in, the values of fairness, accountability, good time management, dedication, leadership and perseverance."

Tappoo,sponsor of the "Best Young Female Athlete" award was founded in 1941 and has grown into a major retailer ©Tappoo Group of Companies

Both companies join TattsLotto Fiji as presenting partners of the awards.

Tappoo's have also been named as official wine sponsor for the evening.

"We are thrilled to have Tappoo’s back as a sponsor for the Young Female of the Year Award," Ratiram added.

"Their support is invaluable in recognizing and honouring the hard work and dedication by Fiji’s rising female athletes."

The awards are jointly organised by the Fiji National Sports Commission, Fiji Sports Council and FASANOC.

The event is set to celebrate the achievements of 2020, 2021 and 2022 as COVID-19 had made it impossible to hold the awards for those years.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Fiji's men won gold in rugby sevens for the second time in succession and Fiji's women also took bronze.

The awards are scheduled for March 25 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.