Vanuatu’s Para athlete Elie Enock has claimed she would not have achieved her dream of reaching this year's Commonwealth Games here without the Gather, Adjust, Prepare, Sustain (GAPS) programme.

Enock was one of more than 30 Para athletes from 15 Commonwealth nations and territories training at the University of Birmingham today in preparation for Birmingham 2022.

The six-day training camp is part of the GAPS scheme that aims to support emerging athletes and coaches from Commonwealth countries.

The initiative has been devised by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) in conjunction with Griffith University in Queensland in Australia and is being supported by the University of Birmingham, UK Sport and the British Government in the run-up to Birmingham 2022.

Enock first attended the GAPS programme in April and is now set to compete in sitting shot put and powerlifting at the Games that are due to open in just nine days’ time.

"This GAPS training camp is really helpful because most of the Para athletes didn’t have good coaches and we are not the best athletes," Enock told insidethegames.

Goodness Nwachuku was among 34 Para athletes to participate in the GAPS training camp in Birmingham ©ITG

"We are so happy that GAPS involved us as it helps us to see our weaknesses and where we need to adjust our training.

"If it wasn’t for GAPS, I would not have made it to the Commonwealth Games."

Situated almost 10,000 miles from England, Vanuatu is set to participate in its 11th Commonwealth Games.

The Pacific nation achieved its first Commonwealth Games medals four years ago with two third-place finishes.

Enock said it took her one-and-a-half days to get to Birmingham and is now excited to compete at her first Commonwealth Games.

"This is one of my big dreams so I am so happy to be involved and so excited to be here," said Enock.

"My goal is to do my best.

"For our nation, they are so happy for us as we are representing our country here.

"They support us and we are looking forward to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham."

Nigeria’s Goodness Nwachukwu is another Para athlete who has benefitted from the GAPS programme and is poised to compete in the discus, javelin and shot put competitions in Birmingham.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin has hailed the success of the GAPS scheme that was launched four years ago ©Getty Images

"I arrived yesterday and I feel so excited to be here," said Nwachukwu.

"The Commonwealth Games are very important to me and I will try my best as I want a gold medal."

A total of 34 athletes competing in athletics, table tennis and powerlifting participated in the GAPS training camp in Birmingham with representation from Cameroon, Cyprus, Fiji, Jamaica, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, The Gambia, Uganda, Vanuatu and Zambia.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin and UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger were among the officials to attend today’s session and watch Para athletes train in searing heat prior to Birmingham 2022.

Dame Louise said GAPS, which was launched before the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, was "one of the best programmes" the CGF had created.

"The training camp can get athletes with disability ready for competition and be on a level-playing field with other countries who have been doing it a little bit longer than they have been," Dame Louise told insidethegames.

"It’s superb.

"Because we've got five regions of the Commonwealth competing in this camp here with the Americas in the one [a couple of] months ago, all regions of the Commonwealth had a chance to have their athletes in this programme.

"They're all getting the same expert tuition, so it is fulfils our intention to make sure this is a fully inclusive Games."