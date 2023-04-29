Vanessa Kilner has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC).

Kilner, who previously worked for Fiji Gas Pte Limited, the largest supplier of liquefied petroleum gas across Fiji, succeeds Lorraine Mar in the role, as reported by FBC News.

"I am delighted to have been appointed to lead FASANOC into a new exciting chapter focusing on athletes and the necessary support systems needed for a step-up performance including administrative services," Kilner said.

Kilner, who was born in the Fijian capital Suva, competed in sailing, swimming, triathlon and va’a, before moving into sports administration.

The transition into sports administration saw Kilner become interim race director and venue manager for va’a at the 2003 Pacific Games, which took place in Suva.

Kilner also has experience working in the fields of sales, marketing and public relations, and was involved in the consultation with FASANOC’s member national federations about the organisation’s future direction.

Reflecting on Kilner’s appointment FASANOC President Makarita Lenoa said: "She will play a leading role in driving the future strategic direction of FASANOC through the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games and beyond."

Previously, Kilner had three separate spells as vice-president of FASANOC’s Board.