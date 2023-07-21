Registrations have opened for the mass races set to be held on the final day of the World Athletics Championships in Hungary's capital Budapest.

The 10 kilometres route is the same one due to be ran over four laps for the marathon at the World Championships, starting and finishing on Heroes' Square and incorporating key landmarks such as Andrássy Avenue, the Széchenyi Chain Bridge and Buda Castle.

Participants can also opt for a shorter distance of 2,023 metres, and there is the option to compete in both as this race is due to be held from 1pm local time on August 27 following on from the 10km race starting at 11am.

The mass races are set to follow on from the men's marathon, scheduled for a 7am start earlier in the day.

The women's marathon is due to be held from 7am on August 26.

The cost of the 10km race is HUF 5,000 (£11.40/$14.65/€13.20) per runner, and the 2,023m race is priced at HUF 2,000 (£4.60/$5.90/€5.30).

Entry can be completed online, with each participant receiving a medal, Asics t-shirt and a finishing package.

The 10km and 2,023m mass races at the World Athletics Championships are set to use the same route as the marathon ©Budapest 2023

No entry limit has been set yet, although organisers have said they reserve the right to introduce one.

The World Athletics Championships in Budapest is due to start on August 18, with organisers marking one month to go on Wednesday (July 19).

More than 250,000 tickets have been sold, with the new 36,000-capacity National Athletics Centre serving as the main venue.

Organising Committee chief executive Balázs Németh said Budapest is poised to host the more than 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries expected.

"We have already sold an impressive 250,000 tickets, and the buzz around the World Championships is getting stronger," Németh said.

"As we approach the final month, the excitement is palpable, and the historic sporting extravaganza is practically underway.

"Sports and broadcasting equipment are arriving steadily, and the stadium is beginning to radiate the splendour of the World Championships."