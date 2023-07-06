Museum of World Athletics exhibition in Budapest attracts 20,000 visitors since launch

More than 20,000 fans have visited the Museum of World Athletics (MOWA) Heritage Exhibition Budapest 2023, it has been announced.

The exhibition was launched on April 14 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first World Athletics Championships in Helsinki in 1983.

It has a collection of some unique athletics memorabilia from stars such as Paavo Nurmi, Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis, Allyson Felix, Usain Bolt and Valerie Adams among others.

With Budapest hosting the 2023 World Championships from August 19 to 27, the exhibition also features some artefacts from top Hungarian athletes.

It is set to run for another two months.

On Monday (July 3), a tour of the exhibition was organised for the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

Media from Europe had also attended a reception hosted by the Organising Committee last month.

Winners of a draw that includes flight tickets and stay at the Indoor World Championships in Glasgow next year will be announced during Budapest 2023 ©World Athletics

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe had opened a prize draw on June 15 for fans aiming to attend the Indoor World Championships in Glasgow next year.

The lucky ones are set to win a four-night holiday for two people with flights, hotel and VIP accreditation included.

The winners will be announced on the penultimate day of the Budapest 2023 world Championships.

Since opening, plenty of events have been organised to attract visitors to MOWA.

More than 1,000 school students from Budapest got an opportunity in April while a World Athletics Kids' Athletics Day event in May saw over 60 youngsters from local athletics clubs turn up.

The event also saw the launch of the MOWA comic book called "A Magical Athletics Journey".