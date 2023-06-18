The National Athletics Centre that will host the Budapest 2023 World Championships opened with 15,000 people in attendance.

More than 5,000 took part in races over various distances while 2,000 of them were also given guided tours in the new venue.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said the Mondo track at the venue will deliver "historic performances" at the World Championships, scheduled to be held from August 19 to 27.

"Thanks to all our compatriots, the Hungarian Government, the designer, the contractor and everyone who contributed to the construction of this unique facility, a worthy home of centuries of Hungarian athletics, which will also be a leisure and sports centre after the World Championships, open to everyone, where amateur athletes and those who want to relax can feel at home, and where they will return to in their everyday lives after the World Championships," said Ádám Schmidt, State Secretary for Sport and Government Commissioner for the World Championships.

"The biggest sporting event in the history of our country starts on 19 August.

Thousands took part in races while many of them were also given guided tours in the new venue ©Budapest 2023/ World Athletics

"I can't wait to share this special experience with tens of thousands of sports-loving compatriots and cheer on the Hungarian team!"

Amateur and professional athletes were present for the opening.

Those visiting also tried out the athletics equipment at the venue.

The 100m sprint was among the most popular activities of the day.

Long distance races - 1.7kilometres and 3.9km - were held partly in the stadium park with the finish line inside the venue.