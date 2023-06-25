Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra is expected to headline India's team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Chopra sealed his place at the event in the Hungarian capital after producing a throw of 89.08 metres at last year’s Diamond League meeting in Lausanne.

The javelin thrower will be looking to go one step further than he did at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene where he claimed silver behind Anderson Peters of Grenada.

It was just India's second medal in the history of the event with Anju Bobby George winning the other courtesy of a women's long jump bronze in Paris in 2003.

Steeplechase runner Avinash Sable will be looking to secure his first world medal after sealing silver at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©Getty Images

Ram Baboo, who broke the national men’s 35 kilometre race walk record in a time of 2hr 31min 36sec in March, was the first Indian athlete to qualify for the World Athletics Championships.

He is part of a 11-strong squad including Chopra as well as Avinash Sable in men’s 3,000m steeplechase, Jeswin Aldrin and M Sreeshankar in the men's long jump, Praveen Chithravel in the men's triple jump, Tajinderpal Singh Toor in the men's shot put, Priyanka Goswami in the women's 20km race walk and Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Bisht in the men's 20km race walk.

Budapest is scheduled to play host to the World Athletics Championships from August 19 to 27.