The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has received a big financial boost from the country's Government before this year's World Athletics Championships.

Jamaican Sports Minister Olivia Grange has pledged to commit JMD 10 million (£51,500/$65,000/€59,500) for the JAAA National Senior and Junior Championships, scheduled to be held from July 6 to 9.

It was also announced by Grange that a further JMD 25 million (£128,000/$162,000/€148,500) will be made available to support preparations for the World Athletics Championships, due to be staged from August 19 to 27 in Hungarian capital Budapest.

The announcement was made during the launch of this year's JAAA National Senior and Junior Championships in Kingston.

The event will see athletes battle it out for places on the Jamaican team for the World Championships.

"As our athletes step up to the line to compete and secure their spots at the respective international meets, we want to assure them of their nation's and Government's complete and unwavering support," said Grange in a report by Loop Jamaica News.





"We want to remind them that we are grateful for their work and contribution to the national pride.

"You are some of the best in the world, both at the junior and senior levels, and when you compete, you compete hard, you compete fair, and play by the rules.

"Always remember that you are first your own ambassador and then your family, your community, and of course your country."

JAA President Gareth Gayle said the national trials were proof of why Jamaica was regarded as a "powerhouse in the world of athletics" and called on the country to get behind their team.

"I plead with spectators to fill the stands with your fervor, vigour, and unflinching support," said Gayle.

"Your presence plays an important role in fostering that ideal environment to inspire the athletes to greater heights.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce topped a Jamaican one-two-three in the women's 100 metres at last year's World Athletics Championships in Oregon ©Getty Images

"Let's not overlook the strength of unity, sports provide a wonderful environment for uniting people, breaking down barriers, and promoting respect in a current society that is needed now.

"So, we want all Jamaicans to journey and come enjoy four days of excellent competition."

Jamaica is ranked fifth in the all-time medals table for the World Athletics Championships behind the United States, Kenya, Russia and Germany.

The Caribbean nation has racked up 137 medals including 37 golds, 56 silvers and 44 bronzes.

At last year’s World Championships in Oregon, Jamaica placed third in the standings with two golds, seven silvers and one bronze.