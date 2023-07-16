Organisers are already looking forward to the second edition of the Ivan Doktorov Memorial Sambo Tournament next year following the successful hosting of the inaugural edition in Bulgaria.

The competition took place in the country's capital city Sofia and was organised by the Association of Bulgarian Sambists (ABS) with the support of the Bulgarian Sambo Federation.

The event saw junior-level tournament's contested with 150 athletes from Greece, North Macedonia, Moldova, Cyprus, and the host nation.

It was named after 1976 European champion, co-founder and permanent member of the ABS Ivan Doktorov who died suddenly in 2021.

Particular attention at the tournament was paid to the performances of the sports club for children with disabilities and from low-income families 'SOP, Sport and Sambo for development' headed by coach Emil Neshev.

"The guys competed at the tournament, deservedly receiving medals and thunderous applause from the audience," ABS chairman Dimitar Dimitrov said.

"The event also became a great celebration for all famous sambists of the 1970s and 1980s.

"They were guests of honour, introduced by name and occupying a special place in the hall.

Organisers are already planning the tournament's second edition following the conclusion of the inaugural event in Sofia ©FIAS

"Each of them had a ribbon with the inscription 'Legend'.

"Thus, continuity was established between the young guys who were on the mat and the titled athletes, in whose eyes they fought.

"Presidents of foreign federations expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the tournament and the excellent conditions in which the competitions were held.

"Everyone was satisfied with the event and said that they would be looking forward to the second Ivan Doktorov Memorial Tournament next year."

Dimitrov presented honorary plaque to Doktorov's widow Bozhidara Doktorova and to Ihtiman municipality Mayor Kaloyan Iliev.

He also led a masterclass demonstration performance on the second day before awarding medals for the best techniques in addition to the regular combat wins.