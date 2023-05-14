The former head coach of Russia’s sambo team Ionov Fedor Nikolaevich has died at the age of 83, it has been announced.

Nikolaevich had worked with Russia’s top athletes in various roles between 1969 and 2000.

He was credited with introducing new methods of management which helped the development of the sport in the country.

Among his honours, Nikolaevich was awarded the medal of the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" II degree and the medal "For Merit in the Development of Sambo".

Ionov Fedor Nikolaevich had worked with Russia's sambo team for more than 30 years ©All-Russian Sambo Federation

"He thought that winning competitions is not the most difficult thing," the All-Russian Sambo Federation said in a tribute.

"The hardest part is exercising every day.

"The All-Russian Sambo Federation expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of Fedor Nikolaevich."