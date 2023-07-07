Three-time world champion Nikolai Baranov has died at the age of 71, the All-Russian Sambo Federation has announced.

Representing the Soviet Union, Baranov won the gold medal in the 74 kilograms category at the World Sambo Championships in 1979 and 1980 in Madrid and in 1983 in Kyiv.

He also lifted Soviet Union title once and won the gold medal at the European Championships twice.

After retiring from competition, Baranov became a successful coach.

Nikolai Baranov won three World Championships gold medals in the 74 kilograms category ©All-Russian Sambo Federation

Among Baranov's pupils was Oleg Taktarov, who started in sambo before becoming the first Russian to win the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The cause of Baranov’s death was not specified.

"The All-Russian Sambo Federation expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Nikolai Baranov," the national governing body said in a statement.