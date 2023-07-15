Chilean sambists preparing for the Pan American and World Beach Championships in September took part in the Fedor Cup national tournament at Chillán Viejo, the last event in the national qualifying cycle for international events.

The Pan American Championships are due to take place on September 6 and 7 in the Dominican Republic capital of Santa Domingo, and the World Beach Championships are scheduled for September 9 in the Dominican Republic resort of Juan Dolio.

According to the Chilean Sambo Federation, this competition, one of the most significant events in the national calendar, was held outside the capital region Santiago for the first time.

It is named after Russia's Fedor Emelianenko, a four-time combat sambo world champion before moving successfully into mixed martial arts.

“This tournament made it possible to expand the geography of national sambo in Chile, show its beauty to the people of Chillán Viejo and, perhaps, sow seeds for the future development of our favourite sport in this region," Nelson Romero Vargas, President of the National Sambo Federation, said.

He also noted the support from the municipality of Chillán Viejo, thanks to which the Cup was made possible in the commune's municipal gym.





"When I was a child, I got acquainted with sambo thanks to the great Fedor Emelianenko, whose fights I watched on video," said Matías Chacon, spokesman for the municipality of Chillán Viejo for sports.





“I never could imagine that one day I would be able to be involved in organising and holding Sambo competitions that bear his name.

"I am proud and happy to be part of this."

Fedor Cup competitions were held in both sport sambo and combat sambo.